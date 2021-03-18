SVRA makes Green Wealth Management its official provider of wealth management services

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) announced today an agreement that makes Green Wealth Management Group its official provider of wealth management services. Green Wealth is intimately familiar with SVRA as their President, Randall Green regularly competes on track with his 1963 Lotus 23B and his 1972 Datsun 240Z. Randall’s latest project is building a period-correct Gurney Eagle small-block Ford for his McLaren M8C with the goal of being on track this summer.

“We have been searching for the right wealth management professional for some time, and Green Wealth certainly fills the bill,” said Tony Parella, owner and CEO of both Trans Am and SVRA. “Randall Green is already part of our family as a driver and vintage race car enthusiast. We are delighted to expand what is already a very positive relationship with Randall and his company.”

Green Wealth brings a Wall Street vision coupled with Main Street values to its clients. They are devoted to understanding the unique needs and goals of each client and their family. The company’s priority is to instill confidence in their clients to achieve their financial goals and champion their future forward. Green Wealth’s strategic approach centers on four principles – build goals, manage by crafting strategies that flex with changing markets, protect with safeguards to help maximize a client’s assets, and transition to help enable clients to leave a lasting legacy.

“SVRA is not only a great brand fit for our customer-focused and unique services, but I believe our relationship was inevitable. There is too much overlap between our interests to be ignored,” said Green. “Not the least of which is that I personally find Tony and his team to be kindred spirits in my appreciation of cars and vintage racing. Wealth management is essential to fueling the pursuit of such personal passions and providing the success and security of our clients’ families.”

Green Wealth Management Group joins other top-brand companies on the growing list of SVRA sponsors. Among them are Jaguar, Land Rover, Lucas Oil, NetJets, Sunoco, Avis, Mazda Motorsports, Big Machine Vodka, TireRack.com, RACELOGIC, Mission Foods, Hawk Performance, F.A.S.T., Marathon Coach, Huffy and Buzz Bikes, Adobe Road Winery, Vintco, Extreme Coatings, and CG Detroit. SVRA’s nationwide platform is at the heart of the organization’s growth strategy. Agreements with powerful brands combine with the significant participation of legendary professional drivers and the paddock’s high net worth demographic to help attract more partnerships. This strategy provides three pillars for business expansion. Company officials report consistent annual double-digit growth since 2012.