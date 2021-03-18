Special silver livery for Corvettes at Sebring

Corvette Racing’s traditional yellow won’t be found on its C8.Rs at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring as the factory GT Le Mans entries celebrate the event’s title sponsor and the brand’s 25-year history as its oil partner with special silver liveries.

“Mobil 1 has been a key technology partner since the beginning of the Corvette Racing program,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. Vice President, Performance and Motorsports. “Together, we have competed, learned and won in the most challenging and extreme track conditions around the world to deliver performance, durability and efficiency. We are proud to run Mobil 1 in Corvettes on the track and on the road.”

The length of the relationship between Corvette Racing and Mobil 1 is a rarity in motorsports.

“Plans for the Corvette Racing program began in 1996 with engine and track testing starting the following year, and each lap and every dyno session since has been with Mobil 1 oil and gearbox lubricant,” the team said. “Engineers from ExxonMobil receive and analyze samples taken from each Corvette Racing entry following every event. Both groups take data from the analysis and use that to improve both their racing and consumer products.”