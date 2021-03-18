Kyle Larson joins Bristol Truck field

Kyle Larson is the latest NASCAR Cup Series driver with plans to run double duty on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway next weekend.

Announced Wednesday, Larson will drive the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado (pictured above being driven by Conor Daly at Las Vegas) for Niece Motorsports in the Camping World Truck Series race on March 27. Rich Mar Florist/CircleBDiecast.com will be the primary sponsor on the truck.

“I really appreciate the opportunity given by Niece Motorsports,” Larson said. “I’m excited to get back into a truck at one of my favorite racetracks.”

Larson has two Truck Series wins in 13 career starts. Bristol will be Larson’s first Truck Series start since the 2016 finale.

“Kyle is obviously one of the best drivers out there today,” said Niece Motorsports general manager Cody Efaw. “His resume on dirt speaks for itself. We are looking forward to him joining the organization at Bristol and contending for a win.”

Larson joins fellow Cup Series drivers Kevin Harvick, Chase Briscoe, Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Newman in running the truck event.