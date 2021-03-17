The Week In IndyCar, March 17, with Sebastien Bourdais

A.J. Foyt Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais visits The Week In IndyCar guest show answering using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.
IMSA 2hr ago
Kevin Magnussen already feeling pressure to win headed to Sebring
After missing out on a chance at earning a debut IMSA win at the Rolex 24 At Daytona, Kevin Magnussen has his sights set on correcting the (…)
Podcasts 5hr ago
NASCAR podcast: Aric Almirola
Aric Almirola explains to The Racing Writer’s Podcast how he uses YouTube to deliver behind-the-scenes content to race fans. Plus: • (…)
SRO America 6hr ago
SRO shifts VIR date
SRO Motorsports America, producers of the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS, GT America powered by AWS, Pirelli GT4 America (…)
IMSA 6hr ago
Rahal hoping for BMW LMDh nod
If BMW decides to join IMSA’s new LMDh class in 2023, its seasoned partners at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing want to run the program. It (…)
IMSA 7hr ago
IMSA GTD Pro rules taking shape
The framework of IMSA’s new GTD Pro class has made significant progress since it was announced in January. Set to arrive in 2022, GTD (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 9hr ago
New book goes inside IndyCar’s IRL-CART Split
Indy Split, an authoritative account of the big money battle that nearly destroyed the sport of Indy car racing, is coming in May (…)
Sports Cars 10hr ago
Nurburgring ace Sabine Schmitz dies at 51
Sabine Schmitz, a German professional racer driver for BMW and Porsche and popular TV personality, died Tuesday of cancer at the age of 51. (…)
Off Road 10hr ago
Extreme E announces Jutta Kleinschmidt as advisor and championship driver
Extreme E has announced the second of its experienced off-road racers who will be supporting the series in advisory roles and be on site as (…)
Insights & Analysis 11hr ago
OPINION: Predictions for F1’s unpredictable 2021
Yup, it’s that time of year again. The one where I make an absolute fool of myself by trying to predict what is going to happen based on (…)
Comments