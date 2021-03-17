EPARTRADE: Race Industry Now (LIVE)

Vintage Motorsport / Historic 10m ago
New book goes inside IndyCar’s IRL-CART Split
Indy Split, an authoritative account of the big money battle that nearly destroyed the sport of Indy car racing, is coming in May (…)
Insights & Analysis 2hr ago
OPINION: Predictions for F1’s unpredictable 2021
Yup, it’s that time of year again. The one where I make an absolute fool of myself by trying to predict what is going to happen based on (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
Mission Foods backing for Juan Pablo Montoya at Indy
Mission Foods, a key partner of Arrow McLaren SP, will join Juan Pablo Montoya as an official partner for the Indianapolis 500 on May 30. (…)
NASCAR 2hr ago
Friesen to make Cup Series debut at Bristol
Stewart Friesen will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut next weekend on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway. Friesen and Spire Motorsports (…)
NASCAR 3hr ago
Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr lead Atlanta field
Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. will be on the front row this weekend for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Russell explains why Williams will be very fast...sometimes
George Russell says Williams will be very fast at some races but not at others this season, and for reasons outside of the team’s (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
F1 team bosses see no major hurdles for sprint races
Formula 1 team bosses don’t believe there are any major hurdles left facing the Sprint Qualifying concept that will be tried out this (…)
Insights & Analysis 8hr ago
Robin Miller's Mailbag for March 17, presented by Honda Racing / HPD
Welcome to the Robin Miller Mailbag presented by Honda Racing / HPD. You can follow the Santa Clarita, California-based company at: (…)
NASCAR 20hr ago
NASCAR adds COVID-detecting dogs for Atlanta
NASCAR informed teams Tuesday they will work with 360 K9 Group this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway to use COVID-detecting dogs as an (…)
Insights & Analysis 20hr ago
INSIGHT: Lexus Racing following a carefully crafted story arc
Lexus has plenty of runway left to cover in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Toyota’s luxury and performance brand is in (…)
Comments