Timo Scheider to be Extreme E ‘Joker Driver’ and race course advisor

Extreme E has revealed the first of its two “Joker Driver” in Timo Scheider, an experienced German racer with two DTM titles to his name. Scheider will be supporting the new electric off-road series across a number of projects.

Alongside his Joker Driver responsibilities of being on hand to jump into one of the ODYSSEY 21 race entries at a moments notice, Scheider will also be contributing to the design of Extreme E’s race courses at each of its far-flung locations.

Scheider has competed in a wide range of motorsport disciplines from single-seaters to touring cars and rallycross. Having claimed back-to-back DTM titles in 2008 and 2009, a 24 Hours of Le Mans podium in 2010 plus victories at the 24 Hours of Spa and the Nurburgring as well as World Rallycross podiums in 2017 and 2020, the 42-year-old’s ability to adapt his driving style to suit different terrains, car requirements as well as conditions will prove vital in his new role.

“It’s fantastic to have Timo on the team,” said James Taylor, Chief Championship Officer at Extreme E. “He has a huge amount of knowledge so we have a lot of faith in his abilities to support the championship.

“Timo has invaluable experience working across so many motorsport disciplines on terrains and conditions at either end of the scale, so he was a natural choice to help design the courses we’ll be racing on.”

Scheider said: “It’s a pretty new experience for me and I was super excited about the Extreme E team and the challenge to design a course in the middle of nowhere. I really enjoyed the first recce in Saudi Arabia and designing a course in the desert, there are so many things to consider, but the course is going to provide incredible racing. I’m really looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the ODYSSEY 21 and be the first to drive the official Extreme E course in just a few weeks’ time, it’ll be a moment in history.

“The Joker Driver role is pretty cool too and I’m delighted to be available for all the teams and fulfill a driver role should it be required.

“Extreme E marks a new era of motorsport and its environmental ethos is something very special. I think the idea to create a motorsport series to raise awareness of the environment and the impact we as humans are having is an important one. I think the series is going to change the face of motorsport and that’s why I’m really looking forward to being on this journey.”

Extreme E’s second Joker Driver will be revealed later this week. The series’ inaugural X Prix takes from place April 3-4 in AlUla, Saudi Arabia.