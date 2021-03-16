GT Celebration adds PC class for LMP3 cars

The enthusiast-oriented GT Celebration has added a “Prototype Celebration” class for LMP3 cars. The PC class will join three other categories — GT-3 (Red and Yellow) and GT-4 — in the this year’s series, which includes events at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on May 6-8, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca May 21-23, Circuit of The Americas July 30-Aug. 1, Road America Aug. 13-15, Utah Motorsports Campus Sept. 17-19 and Sonoma Raceway on Oct. 15-17.

The Prototype Celebration category features LMP3-based homologated cars which were first introduced by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest in 2015. The LMP3 concept is a coupe with a carbon chassis and metal rollbar. The cars run V8 engines producing approximately 420 horsepower.

“We are excited to bring the PC class to our GT Celebration Race Series in 2021,” said series founder and CEO Rob Morgan. “The PC cars are fun to drive and very competitive. The new class will fit in very well with our other divisions, GT-3 and GT-4. We are excited to see the PC cars on track this year.”

Led by Morgan and an outstanding official staff, the GT Celebration Race Series brings FIA bronze-rated drivers to a polished, laid back and community-based atmosphere with professionally operated events.

After launching in difficult circumstances with COVID-19 restrictions, the GT Celebration Race Series has expanded to seven weekend events (14 races) and four classes in 2021.

“Our GT Celebration staff was extremely happy with the level of racing in 2020,” said Morgan. “We expect that type of competition again this year. The fun atmosphere for the drivers and crews was a big plus in our inaugural season. We are excited to get the 2021 series underway with outstanding drivers and teams.”