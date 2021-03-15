Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Mecum Glendale Auction to feature exclusive Gallery Expo sale

Image via Mecum Auctions

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

March 15, 2021

In addition to the 20-car Steve Todhunter Collection previewed in February, Mecum’s March 18-20 Glendale auction will feature roughly 1,200 cars and seven other collections, including The Napa Valley Collection.

Mecum is also offering a separate-from-the-auction Gallery Exposition sale of seven vehicles.highlighted by a 1952 Ferrari 340 America driven by Andre Simon and Lucien Vincent to a fifth place finish in the 1952 24 Hours of Le Mans (photo above).

Additional information and photos on VintageMotorsport.com.

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

