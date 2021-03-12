Pfaff Motorsports considering GTD Pro

Pfaff Motorsports likes the idea of joining the factory GT fight next year when IMSA replaces its GT Le Mans class with the new GTD Pro category. Corvette Racing is expected to make the jump to GTD Pro along with BMW, and more manufacturers are likely to enter the class with one or more factory or factory-affiliated efforts,

The Canadian GTD team has close ties to Porsche with factory pilot Laurens Vanthoor and engineer Lars Kern as part of its driver rotation in the No. 9 911 GT3 R, which could play a role in Pfaff’s decision to move upward in 2022.

“We’re definitely considering it,” team manager Steve Bortolotti told RACER. “It’s piqued our interest. The sporting regulations are what will dictate it. If it’s close to GTD with costs, we’ll definitely consider, and our partners at Motul were excited about it.

“But if it turns into open dampers and crazy development, and confidential tires and crazy development there, and open testing, we’d be concerned about budget. I’m hoping to learn more about it from Porsche at Sebring.”

The Pfaff racing team, an offshoot of Pfaff’s auto and motorcycle dealerships which represent 13 brands, would be on Porsche’s short-list if it were to partner with an existing GTD team to have a presence in GTD Pro.

“It would be awesome to compete with Porsche at that capacity; I think back to the Flying Lizard days of how they worked together,” Bortolotti added. “A lot of success was had with both sides working together.”