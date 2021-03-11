Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

HSR adjusts Sebring Spring Fling schedule

Patrick Tremblay/HSR

HSR adjusts Sebring Spring Fling schedule

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

HSR adjusts Sebring Spring Fling schedule

By March 11, 2021 12:00 AM

By |

As Historic Sportscar Racing readies for its season-opening Spring Fling at Sebring International Raceway, it has adjusted the schedule to run from Wednesday, March 31 though Friday, April 2 so that competitors and fans can take in the full event and still be home for the Easter holiday weekend. The early entry discount deadline is March 17.

The HSR Spring Fling includes the first 2021 rounds of the B.R.M. Chronographes Endurance Challenge in a special Friday doubleheader schedule. The one-hour Vintage and GT Classic (GTC) B.R.M. Endurance Challenge kicks off Friday’s schedule at 8:30 a.m. ET. The opening race will be followed by the Historic, Prototype and GT Modern (GTM) 60-minute endurance challenge at 1 p.m. ET that afternoon.

The WeatherTech Sprint Series is another highlight of the HSR Spring Fling schedule with the usual twin race lineup bolstered by a third bonus race on Friday. After Thursday’s first round of WeatherTech Sprints, two more races will be run for all Groups on Friday.

The event schedule also includes back-to-back feature races closing out Thursday’s on-track activity. The Sasco Sports International/American Challenge race goes green Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be followed at 4 p.m. ET by the HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT race.

See more and the full provisional schedule at VintageMotorsport.com.

, , , Vintage Motorsport / Historic, vintagemotorsport.com

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home