HSR adjusts Sebring Spring Fling schedule

As Historic Sportscar Racing readies for its season-opening Spring Fling at Sebring International Raceway, it has adjusted the schedule to run from Wednesday, March 31 though Friday, April 2 so that competitors and fans can take in the full event and still be home for the Easter holiday weekend. The early entry discount deadline is March 17.

The HSR Spring Fling includes the first 2021 rounds of the B.R.M. Chronographes Endurance Challenge in a special Friday doubleheader schedule. The one-hour Vintage and GT Classic (GTC) B.R.M. Endurance Challenge kicks off Friday’s schedule at 8:30 a.m. ET. The opening race will be followed by the Historic, Prototype and GT Modern (GTM) 60-minute endurance challenge at 1 p.m. ET that afternoon.

The WeatherTech Sprint Series is another highlight of the HSR Spring Fling schedule with the usual twin race lineup bolstered by a third bonus race on Friday. After Thursday’s first round of WeatherTech Sprints, two more races will be run for all Groups on Friday.

The event schedule also includes back-to-back feature races closing out Thursday’s on-track activity. The Sasco Sports International/American Challenge race goes green Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be followed at 4 p.m. ET by the HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT race.

