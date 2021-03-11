Get the inside track on Formula 1 2021 with F1 TV Pro

The wait is over and the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship is almost upon us. With a record 23 races on the calendar and reigning champ Lewis Hamilton looking to become the first driver to win eight F1 titles, it’s set to be a season to remember.

All eyes will be on Bahrain as it hosts pre-season testing this weekend, followed by the opening grand prix on March 28, and thanks to F1 TV Pro you can have the best seat in the house – up close in the heart of the action.

The expanded calendar is great news for F1 TV subscribers, who’ll get even more races as F1 travels the globe again. F1 TV Pro subscribers can go further and stream every track session uninterrupted, live and on-demand. For a limited period of time, get 25% off when you sign up for an Annual F1 TV Pro Subscription. Watch pre- and post-race shows and access all driver onboard cameras and unedited radio chatter at your convenience. F1 TV also acts as your mobile-friendly virtual Pit Wall, letting you access live timing data, weather and tire strategy, watch highlights, binge on exclusive documentaries, and enjoy classic races from the archive. It’s the most comprehensive and compelling way to watch Formula 1, with a host of features at your fingertips.

Pre-season testing takes place March 12-14 in Bahrain. It’s your first chance to see the new teams, drivers and cars in action, and it’s being broadcast live exclusively on F1 TV Pro. Can Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen get even closer to Mercedes? Is Ferrari back in the frame? How will F1 returnee Fernando Alonso fare with Alpine? And who’ll be the surprise package of 2021? Testing provides the first clues, and every session is live on F1 TV Pro, along with expert analysis and daily Tech Talk shows.

And when cars roll out of the Bahrain pits for the first official practice session of the season on March 26, F1 TV Pro subscribers can start to enjoy onboard features and the Pit Lane Channel.

Live F1 TV cameras take you inside the cockpits of all 20 pilots, so you get the driver’s eye view. At the same time, you also get to listen-in on team radio. Hear the tactics, tantrums and triumphs live and unedited.

F1’s 23-race world tour includes all the classic destinations, plus the return of 2020 additions Imola and Portimao. And bringing a whole new challenge, the Dutch GP is back on the calendar for the first time since 1985, with the revamped Zandvoort track boasting banked turns to crank up the excitement. Exclusive F1 TV pre-and post-race shows will capture the challenge of every track, as well as providing critical insight and in-depth analysis of every session. The Pit Lane Channel’s expert commentary and multi-camera views of the race will ensure you don’t miss a second of the action.

F1 TV has undergone a complete rebuild over the winter to enhance the video player experience. The addition of Airplay and Chromecast from web compatibility makes enjoying F1 TV on your big screen now a possibility. Viewers can also toggle between key features, navigate different channels, jump in the stream, or restart from the beginning. Whether F1 TV is your primary source of live or on-demand F1 coverage, or it serves as an additional screen packed with data across multiple devices, it means that you can explore every race – from every angle. As well as every F1 race, F1 TV covers all F1 practice and qualifying sessions, plus all support races to keep you up to speed on the stars of the future.

