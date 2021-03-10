TV ratings: NASCAR Las Vegas

NASCAR’s first race weekend outside the state of Florida (although still in the same time slot with the aim of keeping the series appointment viewing) continued 2021’s downward trend for the first four events. Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series round at Las Vegas averaged a 2.57 Nielsen rating and 4.36 million viewers on FOX. That was the lowest number on record for this race, which averaged a 3.24/5.5m on FOX last year when it ran in February as the second race of the season.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race from Las Vegas 0.72/1.28m on FS1 Saturday afternoon, holding steady to last week in Homestead (0.74/1.24m) and a hefty increase over last year’s race which aired on FS2 (0.21/341,000).

The Camping World Truck Series matched its 2020 numbers, averaging a 0.34 rating and 566,000 viewers Friday night on FS1 compared to 0.34/544K for last February’s Vegas race. That was slightly down from the Trucks’ last outing on the Daytona road course, though (0.36/628,000, also on a Friday night).

Monster Energy Supercross was down again, averaging 168,000 viewers from Daytona Saturday night on NBCSN (rating number not available).