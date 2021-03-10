TV drama focused on IMSA's wild '80s in the works

Film and television production company Anonymous Content has announced a new motor racing-inspired drama series focused on IMSA’s wildest and most infamous era.

Deadline.com reports the independent, scripted endeavor “is set against the beginning days of IMSA auto racing in the early ’80s, at a time when several drivers formed a massive drug smuggling operation just to finance their racing. It explores the subculture of competitive racing, the business of racing, and the lengths some drivers will go to in order to maintain a competitive edge.”

Writer Vinnie Wilhelm, whose recent credits include the TV series The Right Stuff and Castle Rock, will pen the pilot and share executive production duties with David Kajganich.

Anonymous Content’s TV offerings are routinely found through streaming platforms.

“Recent Anonymous Content Studios projects include the Peabody Award winning series Dickinson which recently debuted its second season; Golden Globe-nominated limited series Catch-22 directed by George Clooney; as well as the recently released series Paradise Lost, Home Before Dark, which just wrapped filming on its second season; and Defending Jacob starring Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery,” Deadline added.

No outlet, or timeline was offered for the IMSA project’s debut.