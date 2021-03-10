The Week In IndyCar, March 10, with Conor Daly
Abbott/Motorsport Images
By
|
Marshall Pruett
March 10, 2021 2:45 PM
It’s The Week In IndyCar guest show featuring Ed Carpenter Racing’s Conor Daly, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.
Of the items discussed, we talk mullets, fiery NASCAR Truck crashes, returning to ECR with the Air Force, preparing for the season ahead, and more.
Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2021 season marks Marshall Pruett's 35th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
