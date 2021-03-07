Trans Am TA/SGT/GT Sebring race replay

Watch the full race replay of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli season opener at Sebring International Raceway.

The TA/SGT/GT nailbiter is set to premiere on Sunday, March 7 at 2:00 p.m. ET on Trans Am’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Seven-time Trans Am champion Ernie Francis Jr. will be live in the comment section, reacting live as the race unfolds and answering your questions.

Click the REMINDER BELL below to be notified when the race goes live. And, don’t forget to follow along and comment throughout the race.

Watch below or click here to watch on YouTube.