Masters Endurance Legends prep for Sebring race

Masters Historic Racing will kick off its 2021 season in the U.S. with a special March 12-13 race for Masters Endurance Legends USA at Sebring International Raceway. The event is part of the new Sebring SportsCar Week at the birthplace of American endurance racing.

The ever-growing Masters Endurance Legends USA series — for Le Mans and Daytona prototypes, GT cars, LMP3 (Gen. 1) and Group C/GTP from 1982 to 2016 — will join the support race schedule alongside the IMSA Prototype Challenge, Porsche Sprint Challenge and GT Celebration.

