Join us for our next Race Industry Now webinar, “Developing Cutting-Edge Technology To Make Motorsport Safer” by HRX with Ago Alberghino, CEO and Ayla Agren, Director of Sales and W Series racer. Hosted by Brad Gillie from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.

9:00 a.m. PT, Wednesday, March 10. No charge to attend. Click here to register.