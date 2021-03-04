Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Image by Marshall Pruett

IndyCar

RACER video: Romain Grosjean IndyCar test in Monterey

By March 4, 2021 7:53 AM

New NTT IndyCar Series driver Romain Grosjean speaks with RACER’s Marshall Pruett at the Laguna Seca road course in Monterey during his second test with the Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda.

Watch the video below or click here to watch on YouTube.

Comments

