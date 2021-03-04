RACER video: Romain Grosjean IndyCar test in Monterey
Image by Marshall Pruett
By
|
Marshall Pruett
March 4, 2021 7:53 AM
New NTT IndyCar Series driver Romain Grosjean speaks with RACER’s Marshall Pruett at the Laguna Seca road course in Monterey during his second test with the Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda.
Watch the video below or
click here to watch on YouTube.
Marshall Pruett
The 2021 season marks Marshall Pruett's 35th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
