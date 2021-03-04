NASCAR podcast: Ben Rhodes

Ben Rhodes can say he’s won all the Camping World Truck Series races this season after sweeping Daytona last month. Before Rhodes and the rest of the series gets back on track this weekend in Las Vegas, he visited The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss a variety of topics:

• Should the competition look at his team differently after their two wins?

• Victory lane in the COVID era

• The importance of having multiple wins in a season for the first time

• The highs and lows of racing and the mental work Rhodes has done over the years

• If he’s become more emotional over the radio in recent years (and sounding like teammate Johnny Sauter)

• Whether he thinks he’s developed an unfair reputation for how he races and talks

• Stability at ThorSport Racing

• Previewing Vegas, Atlanta, and Bristol

• How many wins he thinks he can get before the end of the year