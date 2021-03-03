TV ratings: NASCAR Homestead

While the audience numbers for the first NASCAR Cup Series race of the new season on a road course were down from the same weekend’s race in 2020 that ran on an oval, last Sunday’s numbers didn’t further the argument that the left and right turns were turning away viewers. FOX’s live race telecast from Homestead-Miami Speedway averaged a 2.48 Nielsen rating and 4.24 million viewers, down from a 2.80/4.75m average for the previous week’s Daytona’s road race. (Last June’s Homestead race, which was delayed late into the night by rain, averaged 1.75/2.78m on FOX.)

On this weekend last year, the Cup Series was racing at Fontana’s Auto Club Speedway, where it averaged a 2.90/4.79m on FOX.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series from Homestead on Saturday afternoon averaged a 0.74 rating and 1.24m viewers on FS1. That matches up closely with the numbers for the previous Saturday’s road race (0.76/1.27m) as well as the Fontana Xfinity race run on this weekend last year (0.73/1.19) but was up significantly from FS1’s numbers for Homestead last June, when the series ran a doubleheader on Saturday and Sunday. The 2020 Homestead Xfinity Series races averaged 0.93/1.46m Saturday on FOX, and 0.49/755,000 Sunday on FS1.