Racing on TV, March 4-7

Rusty Jarrett/Motorsport Images

By March 3, 2021 7:01 AM

ABOVE: NASCAR ventures out of Florida for the first time this year, heading west to Las Vegas.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, March 4

Pensacola 11:00pm-12:00

Friday, March 5

Las Vegas 9:00-11:00pm

Saturday, March 6

Las Vegas 4:30-7:00pm

Sunday, March 7

Las Vegas 3:30-7:00pm

Sonoma 4:00-6:00pm

Daytona 7:00-10:00pm

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

