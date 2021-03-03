Kevin Harvick on Cup Series pole for Las Vegas

Kevin Harvick and William Byron are on the front row for this weekend’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Harvick will start from the pole. Byron will start second.

The performance matrix determined the starting line-up. The matrix weighs a driver’s fastest lap and finishing position from the previous race as well as their points position.

Harvick finished fifth at Homestead-Miami Speedway last Sunday and is second in the point standings. Byron won the Homestead race.

Kyle Larson will start third with Martin Truex Jr. starting fourth and Michael McDowell starting fifth.

Denny Hamlin starts sixth, Kurt Busch starts seventh, Chase Elliott starts eighth, Alex Bowman starts ninth, and Brad Keselowski starts 10th. Defending race winner Joey Logano will start 15th.

There are 38 drivers entered at Las Vegas.

Justin Haley is again entered in the No. 77 for Spire Motorsports. Haley will start 24th.

Joey Gase will drive the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing. Gase will start 37th in his second start of the season.

Timmy Hill will start last.

STARTING LINE-UP