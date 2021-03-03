HSR set to launch season at Sebring

The 2021 Historic Sportscar Racing season begins just under 30 days from now with the HSR Spring Fling at Sebring International Raceway, March 31-April 2, and the growing entry list for the race already features many top HSR competitors and their priceless race cars.

This year’s Spring Fling dates have been slightly adjusted to a Wednesday, March 31 through Friday, April 2 format that allows competitors and fans alike the opportunity to get in a full HSR event and still be home for the Easter Weekend Holiday.

The HSR Spring Fling includes the first 2021 rounds of the B.R.M. Chronographes Endurance Challenge in a special Friday doubleheader schedule. The one hour Vintage and GT Classic (GTC) B.R.M. Endurance Challenge kicks Friday’s schedule off at 8:30 a.m. EST. The opening race will be followed by the Historic, Prototype and GT Modern (GTM) 60-minute endurance challenge that afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.

The WeatherTech Sprint Series is another highlight of the HSR Spring Fling schedule with the usual twin race lineup bolstered by a third bonus race on Friday. After Thursday’s first round of WeatherTech Sprints, two more races will be run for all Groups on Friday.

The packed HSR Spring Fling schedule also includes back-to-back feature races closing out Thursday’s on-track activity. The popular Sasco Sports International/American Challenge race goes green Thursday at 3:30 p.m. EST and will be followed at 4 p.m. EST by the equally exciting HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT race.

A must-see race car of note confirmed to return to Sebring is the always awe-inspiring 2005 No. 2 Audi R8 LMP of Travis Engen (pictured above). A prime example of the Audis that anchored the manufacturer’s dominating LMP1 dynasty, Engen has driven his GMT Racing-prepared R8 prototype to many HSR victories at Sebring.

Fans of big bore Detroit iron will be drawn to the fast and loud 1970 No. 9 Ford Mustang Boss 302 entered by Carlus Gann and Vintage Race Car Restorations. The Trans-Am styled Mustang has been driven to several HSR victories in recent years, including a 2019 Sasco Sports overall and American class victory at Barber Motorsports Park in the hands of Motorsports Hall of Famer Bill Elliott. Dennis Olthoff also wheeled the mighty Mustang to an overall Sasco victory at Sebring in December of 2019 while Gann himself is very quick at wheel of the fast Ford.

Robert Blain has twice earned Run Group or prototype class overall victories in the HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA classic 24-hour race in his 1975 No. 8 March 75S (pictured above). He brings the unique British built sports racer to Sebring for the Spring Fling at the end of the month along with a 2004 Corvette C6.R GT1 machine.

A more contemporary race car headed to Sebring that is always a fan favorite, particularly of the kids, is the No. 19 2003 BMW M3, better known as “Pinky.” Part of the championship-winning arsenal of BMWs from the Orlando, Florida-based racing team Automatic Racing, Pinky was raced in her prime in the top-tier Grand Sport (GS) in the GRAND-AM Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge series. Automatic team owner David Russell held on to Pinky after she was retired from active competition and campaigned the bright BMW in vintage and historic events in the Southeast for more than a decade. Russell recently sold the BMW to friend and frequent HSR Classic Daytona 24 Hour co-driver Dick York who will compete at the Spring Fling with Pinky prepared by Heritage Motorsports.

Competitor entries are open and spectator tickets are on sale for the HSR Spring Fling, which is the first of HSR’s annual pair of races on the legendary Sebring International Raceway circuit in 2021. Nine months from now, the HSR racing year once again concludes with the season-ending HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour and Sebring Historics, December 1 – 5.

Competitor event entry forms – early entry discount deadline is March 17 – and additional information is available at the official HSR Spring Fling event page at http://www.HSRRace.com.

A variety ticket options, from daily admission on up to RV Parking, are available at http://www.HSRTickets.com. Online sales end March 26 and any tickets purchased after March 24 will be held in Will Call for pickup at Sebring International Raceway. At event ticket sales begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31st.

The HSR Spring Fling is the lead-in event for the 43rd HSR Mitty, Round 2 on the 2021 HSR Schedule, which takes place at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, April 21 – 25.