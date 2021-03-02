Kvyat joins Alpine as reserve driver

Former Red Bull and AlphaTauri driver Daniil Kvyat has joined Alpine as the team’s reserve for 2021.

Kvyat was dropped by AlphaTauri at the end of last season, with Yuki Tsunoda taking his place, leaving him without a race seat despite a record of three podiums from 110 starts. When he was previously dropped by the Red Bull program the Russian joined Ferrari in a support role, and this time he has been signed by Alpine as a back-up for Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon if required.

“We have a strong addition to the team in Daniil Kvyat,” Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi said. “We are pretty happy about that, because in a year of pandemic it is important for us to have a strong back-up, and Daniil has proven that he is a very quick and reliable driver under very difficult conditions.

“He’s already scored three podiums at the age of 26, so we’re very, very happy to have someone who is going to be able to step up if the need arises and score the points – take the car to where it should be at the finish line. So I’m very happy about this strong addition to our team.”

Kvyat said he has been impressed with the improvements made by the team in recent seasons, as well as the facilities available at Enstone and Viry-Chatillon.

“I am very excited to join the Alpine F1 Team family,” Kvyat said. “The team has achieved some great results in the past year and is very technologically advanced. Development has been strong, and I am aiming to contribute to this positive trend.

“I will try to bring my experience on and off track to help develop the A521 and future cars as well. As a reserve driver you need to keep sharp, and I look forward to integrating into the team in several different areas.”