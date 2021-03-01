Chadwick gets expanded Williams development driver role

Jamie Chadwick has been retained as a Williams development driver and will have an expanded role with the team this coming season.

The 2019 W Series champion, who joined Williams two years ago, will provide play a bigger role in simulator support compared to previous seasons, as well as being present at select grands prix and helping Williams with media and marketing commitments. Chadwick will defend her W Series title this year in tandem with the Formula 1 role, also increasing her visibility during F1 weekends as it will be a support race at eight grands prix.

“I have absolutely loved my time with Williams so far and could not be more delighted to continue working with the team in my role as development driver,” Chadwick said. “I feel I am improving as a driver all the time, and my time spent in the simulator this coming season will prove to be invaluable. I look forward to fully immersing myself at Williams once again this year.”

Williams team principal Simon Roberts said that while the team is pleased to support female talent trying to reach F1, Chadwick’s contribution to its program should not be underestimated.

“We are delighted that Jamie will continue as a development driver for the team,” Roberts said. “Not only is she a great female ambassador for the sport and plays an integral part in promoting women in motorsport, her work in the simulator and behind the scenes at Grove is hugely valuable.

“Jamie’s determination and drive to do more, as well as push the boundaries, is something we admire at Williams and we are all looking forward to the year ahead with Jamie as part of the team.”

As well as the Williams and W Series commitments, 22-year-old Chadwick will also be competing in Extreme E for Veloce Racing.