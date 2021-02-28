Alex Lynn discharged from hospital after Formula E crash

Mahindra Racing driver Alex Lynn was discharged from hospital in Saudi Arabia after undergoing CT scans following his involvement in a heavy crash that led to the second race of the ABB Formula E World Championship season opener being stopped several minutes short of its allotted time.

Lynn’s Mahindra entry collided with Mitch Evans’s Jaguar as the two battled for position in the braking zone for Turn 18. After getting airborne, Lynn’s car skidded down the track upside down and lodged into the barriers in the runoff area (pictured above). Although the team reported he was conscious after being extricated from his wrecked car, Lynn was sent to the hospital for precautionary checks. With no significant injuries being found, Lynn has been cleared to race for Mahindra in the next Formula E round in Rome on April 10.