Peter Brock confirmed for VSCDA Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival

VSCDA’s popular Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival (ELVF) at Road America is on the club’s schedule for Sept. 17-19, and will feature Peter Brock as special guest.

To honor Brock, the event’s activities will include a 2.5-liter feature race in honor of the 50th anniversary of the 2.5-liter series won by his BRE Datsun 510s that also won the Trans Am 2-liter series. VSCDA member Steve Bonk put together the feature race and also made the arrangements for Brock to be part of the event.

And in tribute to Brock’s design of both the 1963 Corvette and Shelby Cobra Coupe, the ELVF will also include an All-American Challenge feature race that honors the Corvette vs. Cobra rivalry.

The club is also anticipating a return to its typical schedule of race events.

