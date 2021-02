Five-time Brickyard 400 winner and 2018 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame inductee Jeff Gordon will answer fan questions during the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum’s March 3 Zoom Cast from 6:30-7:30 p.m. ET.

The museum’s series with the legends of IMS is free and open to the first 500 registrants. Registration is required.

See more and sign up at VintageMotorsport.com.