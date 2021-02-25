Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Feb 25, with Simon Pagenaud

Lumen Digital

The Week In IndyCar, Feb 25, with Simon Pagenaud

Podcasts

The Week In IndyCar, Feb 25, with Simon Pagenaud

By February 25, 2021 9:16 AM

By |

It’s The Week In IndyCar guest show featuring Team Penske’s Simon Pagenaud, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

Of the items discussed: Testing at Barber Motorsports Park and what teams try to achieve at tests; finding what was missing during his 2020 season and how to prevent it from happening this year; which items he — as a former Pikes Peak participant — would change on a Dallara DW12 Indy car to use at the event; getting his mind into the “zone” and, of course, lots about his dog, Norman.

, IndyCar, Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home