The Week In IndyCar, Feb 25, with Simon Pagenaud
Lumen Digital
The Week In IndyCar, Feb 25, with Simon Pagenaud
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By
|
Marshall Pruett
February 25, 2021 9:16 AM
It’s The Week In IndyCar guest show featuring Team Penske’s Simon Pagenaud, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.
Of the items discussed: Testing at Barber Motorsports Park and what teams try to achieve at tests; finding what was missing during his 2020 season and how to prevent it from happening this year; which items he — as a former Pikes Peak participant — would change on a Dallara DW12 Indy car to use at the event; getting his mind into the “zone” and, of course, lots about his dog, Norman.
Simon Pagenaud, IndyCar, Podcasts
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Marshall Pruett
The 2021 season marks Marshall Pruett's 35th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
41m
Superstar Racing Experience announced that race engine builder Ilmor will supply the powerplant for its new series of spec cars. Edelbrock (…)
2hr
There was a point not too long ago that Gresham Wagner thought he’d never race again. Not even out of high school, he had undergone a (…)
3hr
Ed Jones was a happy man after turning his first laps in the NTT IndyCar Series since the season finale in 2019. The returning Dale (…)
3hr
Bravery is a necessary ingredient for every driver who competes in the Indianapolis 500. That part’s a given. But bravery isn’t a (…)
5hr
Gene Haas was set to sponsor Romain Grosjean’s IndyCar ride until the Frenchman’s massive accident in the Bahrain Grand Prix. Grosjean (…)
5hr
Join us for next week’s RACE INDUSTRY NOW Tech Webinar:
9:00 AM PST, Wednesday, March 3. Click here to register “Racing (…)
6hr
Max Verstappen says the work done between Red Bull and Honda over the winter is looking promising but that he is reserving judgment on the (…)
7hr
Even a half century after the first Shadow made its competition debut in the opening round of the 1970 Can-Am season, the cars retain their (…)
7hr
Gooding & Company achieved sales of more than $1.15 million at its Feb. 8-19 Geared Online Phil Hill Automobilia Collection sale. The (…)
7hr
Haas will reveal its 2021 look on March 4, with what the team is describing as a “livery unveil” for the VF-21 taking place online. (…)
More RACER
Comments