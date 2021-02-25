The Week In IndyCar, Feb 25, with Simon Pagenaud

It’s The Week In IndyCar guest show featuring Team Penske’s Simon Pagenaud, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

Of the items discussed: Testing at Barber Motorsports Park and what teams try to achieve at tests; finding what was missing during his 2020 season and how to prevent it from happening this year; which items he — as a former Pikes Peak participant — would change on a Dallara DW12 Indy car to use at the event; getting his mind into the “zone” and, of course, lots about his dog, Norman.