Vintage Motorsport’s 2021 Mar-Apr Issue is now available

It’s a Gift! Yes, Rusty Wallace’s 2005 Penske NASCAR Dodge Charger was the “gold watch” retirement present given to him by “The Captain,” Roger Penske, at the conclusion of his last race at Homestead in 2005.

On the cover and featured on 7 pages in our Salon section, the car is on loan from Rusty’s collection to the Motorsports Hall of Fame in Daytona exactly as it left the track at Homestead. Great story!

One of VM’s most popular series is the “My Favorite Race” feature in every issue. We’ve done more than 86 My Favorite Race stories with retired drivers, a crew chief and now with a famous Indianapolis 500 TV race commentator, Paul Page. His favorite race? A difficult decision for him but it was the 2016 “500,” for a number of reasons you’ll love reading about. Hint? His son was doing the fuel strategy on the winning car.

When NASCAR wasn’t the only game in town for major league stock-car racing, in the northern parts of the Midwest, USAC ran the show, and the show took place on dirt tracks, paved shorter ovals and superspeedways. Part 2’s 8-page feature covers the years from 1964 to 1984, when drivers like Paul Goldsmith, Norm Nelson and Don White went fender-to-fender in Fords, Mercurys, Pontiacs, Chevys, Dodges and Plymouths.

