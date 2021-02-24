Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Racing on TV, Feb 26-28

Racing on TV, Feb 26-28

Racing on TV, Feb 26-28

February 24, 2021

ABOVE: Formula E launches for 2021 with its first races on CBS Sports Network.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, February 26

Saudi Arabia
Race 1		 11:30am-1:00pm

Saturday, February 27

Saudi Arabia
Race 2		 11:30am-1:00pm

Homestead 4:30-7:00pm

Sunday, February 28

Homestead 3:30-7:00pm

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

