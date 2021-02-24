Alfa Romeo has ‘huge expectations’ in certain areas for 2021 car

Alfa Romeo has “huge expectations” when it comes to the performance potential of some areas of its 2021 car, according to team principal Frederic Vasseur.

This year’s regulations allow teams to spend a maximum of two tokens on specific major development components, with the rest of the chassis frozen from last year. Despite that, teams can also make aerodynamic changes and receive updated power units, and Vasseur — who has already suggested he expects to see Ferrari make up the majority of its power unit deficit from last year — says there are specific developments that Alfa Romeo is excited about on the C41.

“I hope that we will close the gap,” Vasseur said. “We have huge expectations on some areas of the car and we know that we will do a good step forward. Now, you can’t know before the first test day exactly where you are and it’s always the same story: Everyone is convinced at this stage of the season that every single team will do a good job and the best results but at the end of the day only one driver and one team will win the championship. But we have huge expectations and we will see what happens.”

Vasseur says Alfa Romeo’s long-term goal has to be to reach the front of the midfield under Formula 1’s new budget cap.

“I think the most important thing for a racing team is to try to always improve. Putting a goal is sometimes a limitation, and I think honestly we want to improve — all the team is motivated by the same target. We have to come back to the top of the midfield, but we know that it’s a long path — we are working on it and we are improving step by step.”