Grosjean gets first laps in an IndyCar at Barber

Take a peek inside Romain Grosjean’s first NTT IndyCar Series test with the Frenchman’s new No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda entry.

Marshall Pruett

