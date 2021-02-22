Johnson's 2021 IndyCar livery unveiled

After months of testing with an interim livery, Jimmie Johnson’s new colors for the No. 48 Chip Ganassi Racing Carvana Honda have been revealed.

“I’m really excited about this paint scheme, and over the last few years of my career I’ve found myself much more involved with the look of the cars that I drive, and I was very thankful Carvana gave me the opportunity to be involved in the design process of my very first IndyCar,” said Johnson.

“The collaboration between myself, Chip Ganassi Racing, Carvana and the design group was a lot of fun – we came up with many, many good ideas. So I’m very excited about our primary paint scheme, and also excited about some opportunities we might have in the future to mix things up and keep things fresh.”

The seven-time NASCAR Cup champion will drive the No. 48 in 13 races, while the returning Tony Kanaan is set to take the controls for the four ovals on the NTT IndyCar Series calendar.