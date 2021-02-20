Taste of Motorsports adds March event in Arizona

The three-year-old company that bills itself as “America’s premier automotive lifestyle event” is expanding from its beginnings at Portland International Raceway to add events near Phoenix and in Northern California.

The format includes a track day, car show, scenic rally drive and gourmet food experience. The March 14 Arizona event will take place at the Bondurant High Performance Driving School near Phoenix. It’s preceded by a March 13 Drive Toward a Cure Rally — limited to 60 cars — to benefit Parkinson’s Disease research.

