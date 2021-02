MG Vintage Racers president Dave Nicholas is asking MG owners to support the marque by joining an MGVR Focus Race at the Vintage Drivers Club of America’s Wild Hare Weekend, set for April 2-4 at Virginia International Raceway.

“We’ll have a dedicated MG paddock for MG faithful who arrive before noon on Friday, and the MG feature race will be at 8:45 a.m. Sunday,” Nicholas said.

See the provisional entry list and event schedule at VintageMotorsport.com.