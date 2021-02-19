Glickenhaus, Motul enter new partnership ahead of Hypercar debut

Motul has entered a partnership with Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus that will include providing a range of lubricants for the team’s fledgling Hypercar project, as well as providing technical input into the development of the manufacturers road and off-road, racing and street-legal models.

“I am so excited to enter into a long-term collaboration with Motul to provide our road-legal and race vehicles with Motul lubricants,” said Glickenhaus Racing president James Glickenhaus.

“I’m especially happy that their technical experts will be working with engineers to customize their lubricants where necessary to our vehicles as they drive and race from the Baja to the Nurburgring, to the WEC, to Le Mans, and on to Dakar. It’s a dream come true to be racing a car with our name on it in the top class at Le Mans under Motul’s sponsorship.”

Glickenhaus was the first manufacturer to commit to the ACO’s new Hypercar formula, and has a range of other racing activities planned for the coming season including a two-car WEC program, the Nurburgring 24 Hour, and the Baja 1000, where it is chasing a third consecutive victory.

“Being official lubricant partner to the FIA WEC and 24 Hours of Le Mans, plus recommended exclusive lubricant by Gibson for all the V8 engines used in the LMP2 category, proves beyond doubt Motul’s devotion to endurance racing,” said Nicolas Zaugg, chief value officer, Motul.

“However, the involvement in the new Hypercar category was missing from our portfolio, and that has now been fulfilled with our partnership with Glickenhaus. We are excited to be part of such a great technical challenge, as well as the human adventure represented by a team like Glickenhaus entering the new Hypercar category. Our bets experts are working closely with Glickenhaus staff on finalizing the car, and it is crucial for us that the experience we will gain together will benefit not only future Glickenhaus racing models, but also their street-legal road and off-road cars.”