‘F1: Drive to Survive’ returns March 19

Season three of Formula 1: Drive to Survive will be available for streaming on Netflix starting March 19.

The documentary series has been a major success for F1 since it debuted in 2019, taking fans behind the scenes of the sport across a 10-episode season. As with the previous two editions, season three will also feature 10 episodes, all appearing at once on Netflix, a week before the first race of the year in Bahrain.

Produced once again by Box to Box Films, the new season will feature the last-minute cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix, subsequent postponements of racing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and delayed restart in Austria in July. The crew were able to get access to film with teams as the prepared to return to racing, and then throughout the following 17 races.

A short teaser has been released to mark the launch date (watch below or click here to watch on YouTube), with a full trailer set to appear in the coming weeks.

At present there has been no confirmation of any further series beyond the latest release, but in previous years filming has continued to take place even prior to it being recommissioned by Netflix.