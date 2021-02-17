Adobe Road Winery partners SVRA

Adobe Road wines has entered a partnership with the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) to become ‘The Official Wine of SVRA’. Adobe Road Winery’s product line includes its ‘Racing Series’, comprised of four ultra-premium Californian red wine blends. They are the vision of champion race car driver, team owner, and winery owner Kevin Buckler. Buckler founded the renowned race team, The Racers Group (TRG). Among his numerous accolades, he drove the overall winning car in the 2003 Daytona Rolex 24 Hour race.

“Kevin and TRG have stout racing credentials. No orientation to sports car racing is necessary,” said Tony Parella, owner and CEO of both Trans Am and SVRA. “Kevin and TRG’s racing accomplishments alone are off the charts. The team has four Daytona 24 wins, a GT class championship at Le Mans, and the record for the greatest number of wins and podiums of any independent GT team in North American sportscar racing history. Their resume also includes NASCAR competition, including three years at the Cup level. I could talk all day about what they have achieved in the sport we love, but I have to say Adobe Road wines are delicious.”

Kevin and his wife Debra, building on the success of TRG, opened Adobe Road Winery in the heart of Sonoma County in 2002. Kevin’s auto racing success was a great branding vehicle to distinguish their products from another of his great passions – handcrafted wine. Some might say, they’ve reached that goal by producing award-winning wines. The winery team has produced over 40 90+ score wines from prominent publications like Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate and the Wine Spectator.

“Nowadays, making amazing wine is the cost of entry. What we have done is taken the next step forward and have begun construction on a world-class winery and entertainment center in downtown Petaluma that will serve as our home to share with our fans for years to come,” said Buckler. “Sportscar racing is home base for our Racing Series wines. SVRA is the pinnacle of vintage sports car racing, so the association is outstanding. It’s like we have known each other forever.”

Adobe Road Winery joins other top-brand companies on the growing list of SVRA partners. Among them are Jaguar, Land Rover, Lucas Oil, NetJets, Sunoco, Avis, Mazda Motorsports, Big Machine Vodka, TireRack.com, RACELOGIC, Mission Foods, Hawk Performance, F.A.S.T., Marathon Coach, and CG Detroit. SVRA’s nationwide platform is at the heart of the organization’s growth strategy. Agreements with powerful brands combine with the significant participation of legendary professional drivers and the paddock’s high net worth demographic for more partnership attraction. This strategy provides three pillars for business expansion. Company officials report consistent annual triple-digit growth since 2012.