On the pole(s) at COTA

By February 16, 2021 2:47 PM

According to NBC News, more than four million Texas residents are without power today (Tuesday) as ice and record low temperatures have frozen wind turbines and overloaded utility plants.

The frigid weather has forced statewide school and business closures, including refinery shutdowns that may have a ripple effect on gasoline prices across the country.

Racers are are a hardy and resourceful lot, though, and on the grounds of Austin’s spacious, snow-covered Circuit of The Americas, one athletic staffer found joy:

