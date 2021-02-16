Alpine, Aston Martin set launch dates

Alpine and Aston Martin have both confirmed the launch dates for the rebranded teams, unveiling new cars on March 2 and 3 respectively.

Renault has become Alpine to promote its car brand from this season onwards and has chosen to launch on the same March 2 date as Mercedes. Alpine will do so later in the afternoon, when it will present “the strategic vision for Alpine F1 Team … followed by a first look at the A521”.

The team will be unveiling its new car alongside its driver line-up of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso; the Spaniard currently recovering at home following a cycling accident that left him requiring corrective surgery on a fractured upper jaw.

Twenty-four hours after the Alpine car is launched, the similarly newly-branded Aston Martin will also break cover. Aston is the new identity for the former Racing Point team, reflecting a partnership with the luxury British sports car brand controlled by Lawrence Stroll.

Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll will unveil the Aston in a virtual event from the car company’s Gaydon headquarters in the UK, doing so a little over a week before the start of the only pre-season test in Bahrain that runs from March 12-14.

2021 F1 launch schedule

McLaren: launched February 15

AlphaTauri: February 19

Alfa Romeo: February 22

Mercedes: March 2

Alpine: March 2

Aston Martin: March 3

Williams: March 5

Ferrari: March 10

Red Bull Racing: TBA

Haas F1: TBA