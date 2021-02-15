Alonso released from hospital

Fernando Alonso has been discharged from hospital in Switzerland following his cycling accident and will take a few days to rest before preparing for the new Formula 1 season.

The Spaniard has been in hospital since Thursday after being involved in a collision with a car outside a supermarket in Lugano that left him requiring surgery on a fractured upper jaw.

“After a period of 48 hours observation at hospital in Switzerland, Fernando Alonso has now been discharged to continue his recovery at home,” an Alpine statement read. “He will now have a short period of complete rest before progressively resuming training to undertake preparation for the start of the season.”

Alonso, who cycles regularly as part of his training, has his accident while preparing to return to F1 following two years out. The majority of updates since his crash have come from the team, but Alonso himself replied to a tweet at the weekend: “Thanks for all your wishes, I’m OK and looking forward to getting 2021 underway. Let’s gooooooooooooooo.”

Alpine has yet to confirm a launch date for its 2021 car, but the first major event Alonso will need to be fit for is pre-season testing in Bahrain on March 12-14. The first race takes place in Bahrain on March 28.