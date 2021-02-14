Wallace joins group at rear of field for start

The final tally of drivers dropping to the rear of the field in the Daytona 500 this afternoon reached 10.

The latest is Darrell Wallace Jr., whose car failed pre-race inspection twice. The No. 23 Toyota will negate its sixth-place starting position, and Wallace will have to come from the rear to kick off the debut season for 23XI Racing.

Wallace’s car chief, Greg Emmer, was ejected from the event.

Seven other drivers are dropping to the rear after having to go to backup cars. All were the result of accidents in their Thursday night Duel races.

Those drivers are William Byron (qualified second), Brad Keselowski (qualified 24th), Cole Custer (qualified 27th), Chase Briscoe (qualified 30th), Ross Chastain (qualified 34th), Anthony Alfredo (qualified 36th), and Kaz Grala (qualified 40th).

Martin Truex Jr. is dropping to the rear because his Joe Gibbs Racing team changed his Toyota’s radiator. Truex qualified 26th.

Erik Jones drops to the rear because of an engine change in his Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43. Jones qualified 31st.

The green flag for the 63rd annual Daytona 500 is 3:05 p.m. ET.