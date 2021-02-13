Rain abbreviates second Daytona practice

The second practice session for the 63rd annual Daytona 500 barely lasted three minutes Saturday morning before rain ended the proceedings.

Cup Series teams rolled out on track at 9:30 a.m. ET, but the red flag was displayed shortly thereafter. It then didn’t take long before what had been light precipitation turned into a heavy downpour, and practice never resumed.

In the abbreviated session, 27 drivers were able to get on track, with 26 of them putting at least one timed lap in the books. The majority of those who made it out of the garage did so in a pack — drafting with their manufacturer teammates.

Brad Keselowski was fastest at 196.395 mph (45.825 seconds). Kyle Busch was second fastest at 195.435 mph, and Darrell Wallace Jr. was third fastest at 195.312 mph. Completing the top five was Denny Hamlin, fourth fastest, at 195.308 mph, and Martin Truex Jr., fifth fastest, at 195.299 mph.

Josh Bilicki was the only driver to get two timed laps in practice. Bilicki was 27th on the speed chart.

Among those who never made it on the track were the four Hendrick Motorsports cars and the duos from Richard Childress Racing and Chip Ganassi Racing.

UP NEXT: Final Daytona 500 practice at 12:05 p.m. ET.