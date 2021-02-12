NHRA reschedules Atlanta Southern Nationals

NHRA and Atlanta Dragway have announced new dates for the 40th annual NHRA Southern Nationals. Originally scheduled for March 26-28, the event will be moved to April 30-May 2.

“We are looking forward to celebrating the 40th NHRA Southern Nationals,” said Kasey Coler, NHRA Vice President of Track Management & Operations. “We believe the new dates will allow for more of our loyal Atlanta-based fans to attend the event and will allow us to comply with state health guidelines.”

Atlanta Dragway has been a staple on the NHRA tour for 40 years, but was canceled in 2020 due to the global pandemic.

The 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season kicks off at Gainesville Raceway with the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, March 11-14.