Ferrari fires up 2021 car, launch date set

Ferrari has successfully fired-up its 2021 car, and is set to reveal the SF21 on March 10.

The Scuderia has been developing a new power unit for this season after a disappointing 2020 performance, having been hit by technical directives that resulted in it having the weakest engine last year. That new power unit ran in the latest chassis for the first time on Friday morning, with a small team in Maranello carrying out duties after a message from team principal Mattia Binotto.

“Our 2021 season starts here,” Binotto said. “We can expect plenty of challenges along the way and we are determined to do better. The car has been improved in all areas where developments are permitted. We must work in a determined and focused way, aware of where we were and where we want to go.”

Ferrari has since confirmed it will unveil the SF21 on March 10, while there will be a separate team launch taking place on February 26, with both events being held online. The only pre-season test starts two days after that in Bahrain, ahead of the opening race on March 28.

The team is fielding a changed line-up this year as Carlos Sainz replaces Sebastian Vettel alongside Charles Leclerc, and both drivers got track time in a 2018 car at Fiorano last month.

Editor’s note: This story corrects launch dates that were reversed in the originally published version.