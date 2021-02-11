Race Industry Now: Daytona 500 preview special edition

If you missed Wednesday’s live stream of the third episode of EPARTRADE’s Race Industry Now series, fear not: it’s available on demand to be viewed at your leisure. Click below to watch a panel featuring RACER.com’s Kelly Crandall and NASCAR crew chief and broadcaster Jeff Hammond discuss this weekend’s Daytona 500.
IMSA 3hr ago
AXR 48 Cadillac tipped for more IMSA endurance rounds
The No. 48 Cadillac DPi-V.R fielded by Action Express Racing at the Rolex 24 At Daytona in a one-off run with Hendrick Motorsports is (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Alonso in hospital after being hit by car while cycling
Fernando Alonso has been hospitalized in Switzerland after being struck by a car while cycling ahead of his return to Formula 1. The (…)
NASCAR 5hr ago
Lion Forge Films announces plans for multiple projects celebrating NASCAR legend Wendell Scott
David Steward II’s Lion Forge Films and parent company Polarity, a Black-owned entertainment holding company, have inked a deal with (…)
SRO America 5hr ago
McMurry, Sales join Compass Racing Acura for GT World Challenge America
Long-time SRO competitors Compass Racing will fieldof an Acura NSX GT3 Evo for the upcoming SRO GT World Challenge America seasons. Matt (…)
NASCAR 6hr ago
For DiBenedetto, the Penske way is always in texting range
Matt DiBenedetto is getting the most out of his mobile plan. Sometimes it’s through a rummy game with his teammates from Team Penske. Other (…)
IndyCar 8hr ago
Kimball returning to Indy with Foyt
Charlie Kimball doesn’t have a full-time ride for 2021 but his longtime love affair with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is going to (…)
Formula 1 9hr ago
Portimao confirmed in third slot of 2021 F1 calendar
The third round of the 2021 season is set to take place in Portugal after approval from the F1 Commission for the “to be confirmed” event. (…)
NASCAR 9hr ago
INTERVIEW: Hailie Deegan
Last October in the Clean Harbors 200 at Kansas Speedway, 19 year-old Hailie Deegan drove to a 16th-place finish in her very first NASCAR (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 9hr ago
'Optimism is running high' for Monterey Car Week
Monday, Feb. 15 is circled on the calendars of everyone connected with this year’s Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion. It’s the deadline (…)
Formula 1 10hr ago
F1 Commission approves engine freeze, open to sprint races
A meeting of the Formula 1 Commission resulted in agreement on an engine freeze that will allow Red Bull to run Honda power units beyond (…)
Comments