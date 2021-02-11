Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Race Industry Now: Daytona 500 preview special edition

Race Industry Now: Daytona 500 preview special edition

Race Industry Now: Daytona 500 preview special edition

If you missed Wednesday’s live stream of the third episode of EPARTRADE’s Race Industry Now series, fear not: it’s available on demand to be viewed at your leisure. Click below to watch a panel featuring RACER.com’s Kelly Crandall and NASCAR crew chief and broadcaster Jeff Hammond discuss this weekend’s Daytona 500.

