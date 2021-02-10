Truex extends contract with Gibbs

Martin Truex Jr. has signed a contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing. The terms and length of the new agreement were not revealed. Truex, 40, was in the final year of his deal with the organization.

Although he joined the organization in 2019, Truex has been tied to Gibbs since 2016. His former team, Furniture Row Racing, competed under the Toyota banner with a Gibbs alliance for three years.

“I’m happy to get this news out there so we can focus on this season and the future with Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Truex. “This is where I wanted to be, and to continue building on the success we have had together the past two years.

“I appreciate Coach (Gibbs), my team, everyone at JGR, and all of our partners like Bass Pro Shops, Auto-Owners Insurance, Reser’s Fine Foods, Stanley Black & Decker, and Toyota for making this possible, and I look forward to continuing those relationships as we move forward.”

Truex won the 2017 Cup Series championship by beating teammate Kyle Busch in the season finale. He’s won eight races the past two seasons now in-house at Gibbs.

A seven-win season in 2019 propelled Truex to the Championship 4, where he finished second in the standings to Busch. He finished seventh in the standings last season with James Small, who took over as his crew chief.

“Extending Martin’s agreement has been a big priority for us this off-season,” said Joe Gibbs. “Martin brings so much to our organization. Obviously, he’s talented and shown he can win at any racetrack, but his insights also helps to make all our teams better.”