Sebring releases annual IMSA 12 Hours poster
By
|
Marshall Pruett
February 10, 2021 9:00 AM
Sebring International Raceway has continued its longstanding tradition of releasing its event poster (click on the thumbnail at left for larger version) for the famed 12-hour endurance race.
The 69th running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring features an expansive schedule and corresponding artwork by Roger Warrick depicting IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series, which will serve as the primary race over the March 18-20 event.
Sebring 12 Hours, IMSA
Marshall Pruett
The 2021 season marks Marshall Pruett's 35th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
