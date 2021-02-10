Sebring releases annual IMSA 12 Hours poster

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Sebring International Raceway has continued its longstanding tradition of releasing its event poster (click on the thumbnail at left for larger version) for the famed 12-hour endurance race.

The 69th running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring features an expansive schedule and corresponding artwork by Roger Warrick depicting IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series, which will serve as the primary race over the March 18-20 event.

