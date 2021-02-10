Fast start for Wallace, 23XI in first Daytona practice

Darrell Wallace Jr. and his new No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota was the fastest in opening practice for the Daytona 500 on Wednesday afternoon.

Wallace posted a top speed of 199.747 mph (45.057 seconds). He was the fastest of the Toyota contingent, with Martin Truex Jr. clocking in second at 199.694 mph and Denny Hamlin third fastest at 199.689 mph.

Kyle Busch was fourth fastest at 199.627 mph, and Christopher Bell completed the top five at 199.623 mph.

As has become custom on the superspeedways, agendas were mixed in the 50-minute session. Some teams focused on single-car runs ahead of qualifying tonight, while Wallace went to the top of the chart early while in a five-car Toyota draft. Ford teammates also spent time drafting together.

Sixth fastest was Jamie McMurray at 199.358 mph. Corey LaJoie was seventh fastest at 199.159 mph. Completing the top was Michael McDowell eighth fastest at 198.957 mph, Ryan Newman ninth fastest at 198.645 mph, and Cole Custer 10th fastest at 198.295 mph.

Ryan Preece was the fastest of the open teams. Preece clocked in 19th fastest at 194.569 mph.

All 44 teams entered made it on track in practice. There were no incidents.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Daytona 500 qualifying at 7:30 p.m. ET.